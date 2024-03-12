Royal Bank of Canada Sells 18,592 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,592 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.29% of Church & Dwight worth $64,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.84 and a 200 day moving average of $94.74. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $761,944.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,266.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,036 shares of company stock worth $7,958,252. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

