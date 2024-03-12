Royal Bank of Canada Sells 19,141 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,339,100 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 19,141 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.15% of Halliburton worth $54,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% during the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE HAL opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HAL

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.