Royal Bank of Canada Sells 42,182 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,182 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.21% of DuPont de Nemours worth $65,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.94 and its 200 day moving average is $72.09. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

