Royal Bank of Canada Sells 63,348 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,467,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,348 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.90% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $61,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129,971 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,884,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,727,000 after purchasing an additional 129,611 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,328,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,051,000 after purchasing an additional 104,779 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $47.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

