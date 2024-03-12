Royal Bank of Canada Sells 70,697 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,697 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.18% of CoStar Group worth $55,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $86.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 94.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.01.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

