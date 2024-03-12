Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 2,370 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 11,044 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $1,451,954.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,389.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 11,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $1,451,954.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,389.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total transaction of $1,987,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,454.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,255 shares of company stock valued at $33,870,734. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.52.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $138.61 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $143.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

