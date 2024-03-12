Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 2,523 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after buying an additional 2,062,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $132,599,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 13,576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 527,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,827,000 after purchasing an additional 523,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $357.00 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $367.29. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.46.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.67.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

