Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 737 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Teleflex by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Teleflex by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TFX

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE:TFX opened at $227.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.42 and its 200-day moving average is $223.53. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $177.63 and a 1-year high of $276.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.01 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.