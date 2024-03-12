Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Hubbell by 120.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.57.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $387.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $219.77 and a fifty-two week high of $396.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.64.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total value of $387,308.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,090.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares in the company, valued at $13,359,965.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

