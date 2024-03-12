Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 15,351 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,351 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 62,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 301,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 37,930 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $759,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 36,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 3,477.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 976,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,618,000 after buying an additional 949,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.71.

Shares of NRG opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average of $46.95. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $61.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.34%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

