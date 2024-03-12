Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $173.52 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $178.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.09 and a 200-day moving average of $159.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

