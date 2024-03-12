Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.55.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $100.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $101.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.23 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

