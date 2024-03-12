Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BorgWarner by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,449,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,075,000 after purchasing an additional 357,259 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,719,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $352,017,000 after buying an additional 106,453 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,142,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $349,358,000 after buying an additional 51,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,561,000 after buying an additional 166,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,486.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,486.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,478 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BWA opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average is $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $50.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.12.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

