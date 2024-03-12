Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.55 Million Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4.9% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.1% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total transaction of $200,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,565.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total value of $200,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,565.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total value of $586,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,518,653.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,130 shares of company stock worth $1,167,479 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RNR shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.90.

Shares of RNR opened at $235.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.30. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $174.22 and a 52-week high of $235.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.25.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 2.97%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

