Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 15,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 665.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 1,151.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 373.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,117,585.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,117,585.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Felix The sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $136,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 533,293 shares of company stock worth $17,357,158 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.03.

Unity Software Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 2.44. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

