Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $102.76 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $107.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRT. Truist Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

