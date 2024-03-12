Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Kanzhun worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,089,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,310 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,825,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,097,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,930,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BZ opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 102.94 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. Kanzhun Limited has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $20.01.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. New Street Research started coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kanzhun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

