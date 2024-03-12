Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 169,613 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,613 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -135.24 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.