Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 730,275 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 730,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,000.

Get NU alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NU. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NU by 1,232.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NU by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

NU Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NU stock opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.