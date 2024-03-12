Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 19.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 12.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 154,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after buying an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 145,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $66.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2,230.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.80. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDAY. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

