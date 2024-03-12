Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,943 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 140.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of F5 by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at $327,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $193.65 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $199.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total value of $1,203,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,173,653.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total value of $1,203,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,173,653.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,275.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,751 shares of company stock worth $1,629,687 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

