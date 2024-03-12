Rumble (NASDAQ:RUMBW) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. 15,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 42,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUMBW. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Rumble in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rumble in the first quarter worth about $707,000.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

