Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.16% of ATI worth $8,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ATI by 47.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 394,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after buying an additional 126,626 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ATI by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ATI by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 13,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ATI by 10.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.21. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.94.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ATI news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $268,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,007.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $77,034.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,858,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,007.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

