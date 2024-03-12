Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.09% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $10,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $112.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.59. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $84.19 and a 1 year high of $113.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.