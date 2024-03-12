Schroder Investment Management Group Has $10.86 Million Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,635 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.45% of EVERTEC worth $10,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 314.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 274.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 36.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EVERTEC Stock Performance
EVTC opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.15. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $42.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
EVERTEC Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVTC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EVERTEC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at EVERTEC
In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $3,719,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,941 shares in the company, valued at $12,939,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
About EVERTEC
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
