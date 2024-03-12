Schroder Investment Management Group Has $11.01 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $11,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.7 %

ED stock opened at $90.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.52. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

