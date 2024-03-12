Schroder Investment Management Group Has $7.58 Million Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.12% of Landstar System worth $7,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSTR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $188.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.92. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $208.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

