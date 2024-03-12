Schroder Investment Management Group Has $9.33 Million Stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,292 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,159 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.56% of First Merchants worth $9,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,261,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,180,000 after buying an additional 134,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,893,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,157,000 after acquiring an additional 686,348 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,194,000 after acquiring an additional 103,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First Merchants by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,307,000 after purchasing an additional 137,877 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Merchants by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,345,000 after purchasing an additional 51,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRME. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on First Merchants from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Transactions at First Merchants

In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $105,911.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $370,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,149.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,193 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $105,911.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,401.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Merchants Stock Down 1.6 %

First Merchants stock opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.16.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. First Merchants had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $156.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

