Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,215 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $1,353,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $371,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.4% during the third quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.4 %

LMT stock opened at $434.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $437.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.59. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

