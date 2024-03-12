Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 580,525 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 248.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 814,047 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 580,525 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.06% of Huntington Bancshares worth $8,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 293,944 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. DA Davidson raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $13.77.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

