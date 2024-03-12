Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 222,270 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,270 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.12% of Toro worth $10,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Toro by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Toro by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet raised Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $93,007.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $93,007.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $164,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTC opened at $88.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.83 and a 200-day moving average of $88.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

