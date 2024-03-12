Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 321,962 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 73.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 321,962 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $8,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Omnicom Group Stock Up 3.0 %
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Omnicom Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.46%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.22.
Omnicom Group Profile
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
