Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $58.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.16.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
