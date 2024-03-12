Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 16,659 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,659 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after buying an additional 1,396,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 14.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,286,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,677,000 after purchasing an additional 229,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,942,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after purchasing an additional 301,687 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Price Performance

CHPT stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $802.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHPT. HSBC began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley lowered ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $33,867.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 855,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,391.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,209,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $33,867.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 855,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,391.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,375 shares of company stock valued at $286,868 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Profile

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

