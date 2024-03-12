Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYFT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 42.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,488,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after buying an additional 1,043,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lyft by 21.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,425,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after buying an additional 778,563 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,942,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Lyft by 123.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,208,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after buying an additional 667,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 3.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.54.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 11,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $186,193.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,090.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Logan Green sold 11,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $186,193.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,090.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,905,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,219,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,345,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,445 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,625 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

