Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases New Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $942.41.

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,250.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total value of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,540,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,123 shares of company stock worth $12,948,539. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $964.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $105.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $946.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $868.39. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

