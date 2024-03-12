Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.22.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $298.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $314.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

