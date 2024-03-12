Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.66% of GMS worth $17,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in GMS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in GMS by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in GMS by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $608,136.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,073 shares of company stock worth $1,400,396. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GMS Price Performance

NYSE:GMS opened at $90.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.50. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $92.81.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GMS. Truist Financial upped their price objective on GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

