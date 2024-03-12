Sei Investments Co. Buys 13,726 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,726 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of RenaissanceRe worth $17,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $235.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.25. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $174.22 and a fifty-two week high of $235.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $3.64. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 2.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RNR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.90.

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,817,863.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total value of $586,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,424 shares in the company, valued at $16,518,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $209,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at $16,817,863.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,479. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

