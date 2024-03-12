Sei Investments Co. Has $15.08 Million Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.38% of Balchem worth $15,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 6.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 4.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Balchem by 22.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,959 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Balchem stock opened at $156.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.74 and a 52-week high of $159.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $1,700,631.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,022.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $1,086,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,914 shares in the company, valued at $917,793.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $1,700,631.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,022.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,630 shares of company stock valued at $11,843,249 in the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

