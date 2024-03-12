Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $16,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

