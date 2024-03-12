Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 257,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.53% of Freshpet worth $16,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FRPT. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Freshpet by 1,185.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Freshpet by 873.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $107.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.62. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $114.31.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Freshpet from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Freshpet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $280,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,709,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,269. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

