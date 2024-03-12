Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,636 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.28% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $16,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 494.2% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $182.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.31. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.24 and a 52-week high of $194.28.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.59%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

