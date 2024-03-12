Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,212 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Murphy Oil worth $17,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.90.

NYSE:MUR opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.20. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $48.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.50.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 28.44%.

In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,447.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $4,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,811,324.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $237,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,447.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,260 shares of company stock worth $5,889,144. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

