Sei Investments Co. Sells 709 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,757 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of Universal Health Services worth $16,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.93.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $171.29 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.69 and a 1-year high of $179.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.41.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.80%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

