SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $27.45, but opened at $26.82. SentinelOne shares last traded at $26.82, with a volume of 521,470 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $109,027.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 203,196 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,091. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 2,207 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $61,089.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 455,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,604,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,024,838 shares of company stock worth $25,101,729. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.02.

SentinelOne Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SentinelOne by 547.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after buying an additional 404,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

