Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at $84,073,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 1,188.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,718 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth about $42,098,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in News by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 31,493,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,122,000 after buying an additional 1,728,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

News Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. News Co. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. News had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

