Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 5.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 280,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 89.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 107,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 50,690 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 18.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter worth approximately $4,970,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm downgraded ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

In other news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $33,867.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 855,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,391.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,209,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $33,867.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 855,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,391.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,375 shares of company stock worth $286,868. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $10.71.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

