Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 163,410 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 88.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,410 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Snap were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 29.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 5.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,344,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after buying an additional 69,509 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 29.2% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 104,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 23,705 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 5.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 109,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNAP. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 37,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $642,578.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,255,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,321,250.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,666,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,627,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,305,346.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 37,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $642,578.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,255,518 shares in the company, valued at $38,321,250.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,669 over the last three months. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.13. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

