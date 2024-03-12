Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of MOD stock opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,577,043.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $1,288,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,517 shares in the company, valued at $8,831,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,577,043.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,537 shares of company stock valued at $9,823,459. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

